Ronald Joseph Letty Ronald Joseph Letty, born January 17th, 1938 and died February 15th, 2019. Ronald was a loving husband, father and brother. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Shively), his daughters, Deborah (Dennis) and Pamela (Harvey), his brother, Joseph (O'Conner) and his sister, Sharon (Nista). He also has four grandchildren, Nicholas, John, James and Lauren. Ron was a veteran of the US Navy and a renowned Plastic Engineer. He was a pilot and his true passion was golf. The Memorial Service will be held on March 9th, 2019 at 9:00AM at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto, FL.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 24, 2019