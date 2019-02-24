Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Joseph Letty. View Sign

Ronald Joseph Letty Ronald Joseph Letty, born January 17th, 1938 and died February 15th, 2019. Ronald was a loving husband, father and brother. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Shively), his daughters, Deborah (Dennis) and Pamela (Harvey), his brother, Joseph (O'Conner) and his sister, Sharon (Nista). He also has four grandchildren, Nicholas, John, James and Lauren. Ron was a veteran of the US Navy and a renowned Plastic Engineer. He was a pilot and his true passion was golf. The Memorial Service will be held on March 9th, 2019 at 9:00AM at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto, FL.

Ronald Joseph Letty Ronald Joseph Letty, born January 17th, 1938 and died February 15th, 2019. Ronald was a loving husband, father and brother. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Shively), his daughters, Deborah (Dennis) and Pamela (Harvey), his brother, Joseph (O'Conner) and his sister, Sharon (Nista). He also has four grandchildren, Nicholas, John, James and Lauren. Ron was a veteran of the US Navy and a renowned Plastic Engineer. He was a pilot and his true passion was golf. The Memorial Service will be held on March 9th, 2019 at 9:00AM at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto, FL. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close