Ronald Lynn Leslie, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Bradenton Florida. He was born on April 29, 1960 in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of Barbara Leslie. He was a master mechanic and owner of Ron's Auto Repair and Towing Service. He worked for the Port of Manatee as a longshoreman and supervisor. He loved western movies, going fishing, and riding his Harley. He is survived by his mother Barbara Leslie; wife of 40 years, Diane Leslie; daughters Regina Leslie and Renee Galarza (Marcelino); eight grandchildren, Romeo, Marcelino, Ronald, Jesse, Isabel, and Maria Galarza, Alaina Kwek, and Dylan Wingate; a sister; brothers; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons Aaron Jerome and Ronald Del Leslie. Ronald was a hard worker, loved his family, and was a loyal friend. He will be truly missed by all. There will be a Gathering of Family & Friends from 5:00 pm-6:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Griffith-Cline Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 4, 2019