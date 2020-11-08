Ronald M. Brinker
November 4, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Ronald M. "Ron" Brinker, 78, Bradenton, FL passed away November 4, 2020. Born in Norwood, OH he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1984 from Cincinnati, OH and was a Veteran of the National Guard.
He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Taylor; he is survived by his sons; Patrick, Jeff, and Steven; brothers; Jeff and Mark; sisters; Sharon Taylor, Bobbi Taylor and Stephanie Viltrakis; grandchildren and great grandchildren; Lexie, Austin, Anthony, Whitney, Amber, Maelyn, Nora and Leland.
Memorial Visitation will be 4-6PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
