Ronald Turner
1947 - 2020
Ronald Turner
July 21, 1947 - August 5, 2020
Seabring, FL - Ronald Wayne Turner, age 73, of Sebring, FL passed away August 5, 2020. A lifelong Florida resident, Ron was born on July 21, 1947 in Bradenton, FL to Homer and Betty Turner. He proudly served in the US Army. He started his term in Korea and ended his military career in the Presidential Honor Guard, (The Old Guard). Ron went on to become a supervisor for Coastal Fuels before his gift of gab led him to a second career in sales. Ron was a proud American who worked hard, took care of his family, and sought enjoyment in simple things. He could make you laugh with his stories, hug like he never wanted to let go and tell you he loved you every time he talked to you.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Tonia of 47 years, his parents, and his brothers; David and Mark. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Marks; children; Paul (Tammy) Turner; Allison (John) Maughn; and Tim (Josie) Bare; step-son, Jeff (Mary) Whatley; brother, Michael Richard (Kay) Turner; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
