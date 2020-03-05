Ronald V. Shannon (1949 - 2020)
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL
34221
(941)-722-4960
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John First Baptist Institutional Church
Palmetto, FL
Ronald V. Shannon, 71, of Palmetto, FL was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann; 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; Father, Eddie Shannon; 2 siblings, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services are Saturday, March 7, at 11AM; St. John First Baptist Institutional Church, Palmetto, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the St. John First Baptist Institutional Church Scholarship Program. Arrangements entrusted to: Westside Funeral Home(941)722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
