Ronald V. Shannon, 71, of Palmetto, FL was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann; 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; Father, Eddie Shannon; 2 siblings, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services are Saturday, March 7, at 11AM; St. John First Baptist Institutional Church, Palmetto, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the St. John First Baptist Institutional Church Scholarship Program. Arrangements entrusted to: Westside Funeral Home(941)722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 5, 2020