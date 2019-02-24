Ronald M. Wiles, 67, of Bradenton, passed away Thursday, 2/21/2019 at Blake Memorial Hospital. He was born in Baltimore, MD 1/12/1952 to Richard and Arlene Wiles. Ron was a quiet man who loved people. He shunned the spotlight and went about helping anyone who needed help without ever expecting anything in return. He spent 30 years at GTE, then went on to work for himself and others in the telephone business. He is survived by his wife Sandy; children, Lisa Elms, Christie Carico (Tim), Becky McCumber, Charles Fitts (Jovita); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Debi Wiles Mougia (Wayne); a multitude of loving nieces and nephews; and by many who dearly love him and will miss him. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, 2/26/2019, 11:00 A.M. at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. www.GriffithCline.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 24, 2019