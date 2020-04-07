Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronney Maine Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronney Maine Scott Ronney Maine Scott, of Holmes Beach, FL passed quietly and gracefully from this life on April 4, 2020 at home with the love of his life, Nancy, and his adoring Basenji, Binti, by his side. The doctors and nurses who aided him during his four year battle with cancer always referred to him as a true warrior. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he graduated from Drexel University, and worked as an aerospace engineer for NASA creating the first stage of the Saturn 5 rocket, the most powerful rocket on Earth and the one that enabled man to go to the moon. Ron met his wife, Nancy in Pittsburgh where he attended Pittsburgh Presbyterian Seminary and was ordained as a Presbyterian minister. Ron and Nancy enjoyed working in various cities on the East coast of the country. They settled down twenty years ago in the paradise they discovered- Anna Maria Island- where Ronney earned his Realtor license and joined Bark and Company Realty working with his dear friend, Steve Bark. Ron and Nancy were married for 46 years. Ron leaves behind a large loving family made up of four godchildren, step- sisters and brothers, four adopted nieces, and especially our dear close friends who we are lucky enough to call our family. Memorial Services for Ronney will be scheduled at a later date at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church followed by a reception to Celebrate the Life of this funny, intelligent, kind and gentle man. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. We thank the Lord for giving Ron to us and we ask that He bless Ronney as he steps into the Mystery that is God. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to honor our Ron to go to either Basenji Rescue and Transport (https:// www.basenjirescue.org/ go to donation page) or Moffitt Cancer Center ( https://moffitt.org/ go to GIVE page.). Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

