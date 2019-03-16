Rosa Mathews Rosa Mathews, 88, of Palmetto, Florida passed away March 11, 2019. Rosa was born June 19, 1930 in Parrish, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of Manatee County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Preston; parents, Willie and Nora Reid; brothers, Sam and William; sisters, Lanora Simmons and Clarine Thorpe. She is survived by daughter, Norma Fender (Laurence), grandson, Nathaniel and granddaughter, Amber Graves Visitation is 10AM Monday, March 18th, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church in Old Sun City and the Funeral Service will begin at 11AM. Following the Funeral there will be a Graveside Service at Gillette Cemetery in Palmetto, FL. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 16, 2019