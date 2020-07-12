1/
Rosa Palmesi
Rosalie Palmesi, 95 passed away in Bradenton, Fla. on June 27, 2020. Born Rosa Lee Hinnant on September 25, 1924 in Wilson, North Carolina, she attended Pineland College in Salemburg, NC. While living in Wilmington, NC she met a handsome marine who turned out to be the love of her life. She married John Palmesi and moved to Bedford Hills, NY where they raised a family of two sons. In their later years they spilt their time between NY and Florida. Although living in NY most of her life, she never lost her southern charm and grace. She is survived by her son Richard (Sheila) Palmesi and four grandchildren; of which she was absolutely adored by grandson Douglas (Kathryn) Granddaughter Katelyn (Samuel) along with great granddaughter Elisa Rose. She is also survived by her brother Paul Hinnant. She will also be greatly missed by many adoring nieces and nephews. Her legacy will forever live on in her family and those whose lives she touched. She was pre-deceased by her husband John of 65 years and son Robert, along with her sister’s Jean and Ann. A celebration of her life in Florida will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be in NY. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home West View Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
