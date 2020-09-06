1/1
August 31, 2020
Sarasota, Florida - Rose A. Byrne, 79, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020 after a battle with Cancer. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Jim. Rose is lovingly remembered by her children; Michael (Bill), Jim (Andrea), Stephen (Cathy), Lisa (Gary), and David (Brenda). She will be missed by her nine grandchildren; Chris, Ryan, Aiden, Andrew, Austin, Justin, Alyssa, Emma, and Ryan. She is predeceased by her parents, Umberto and Lucy and is survived by her two sisters; Anna and Frances.
Visitation will be held 2:00PM until 5:00PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, located at 5624 26th Street W, Bradenton, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church located at 833 Magellan Drive, Sarasota, FL 34243. Interment will follow 12:30PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 at. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Wounded Warriors Family Support or the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church
SEP
10
Interment
12:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 4, 2020
To Rose’s family, although we did not know Rose very well, we send our sincere condolences from Canada. We live directly across the street from her during the winter months and would exchange hellos whenever we saw her. So sorry for your loss. We regret we can’t be there to tell you in person. Best Regards, Luisa & Andre St John
Luisa St John
Neighbor
September 3, 2020
We will certainly miss talking to Rose on her walks with Molly. Our grand-dog, Wally, and Molly looked like twins. They happily greeted each other and looked for each other every day. I also will miss witnessing Rose's luck with her Bingo cards. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family.
Marilyn Milburn
Neighbor
September 2, 2020
During my friendship with your mom, I realized and shared with her what a Blessing her 5 kids were to her. Our visits to the National Cemetery to visit Jim and Bill deepened our relationship and I will continue now adding Rose to my Rosary prayer.
Terry Passarelli
Friend
September 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss Steve...praying for you and your family.
Ryan Long
September 1, 2020
My heartfelt condolences and may your mother rest in peace. Lots of love, xx Lynne
Lynne
Friend
