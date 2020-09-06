Rose A. Byrne
August 31, 2020
Sarasota, Florida - Rose A. Byrne, 79, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020 after a battle with Cancer. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Jim. Rose is lovingly remembered by her children; Michael (Bill), Jim (Andrea), Stephen (Cathy), Lisa (Gary), and David (Brenda). She will be missed by her nine grandchildren; Chris, Ryan, Aiden, Andrew, Austin, Justin, Alyssa, Emma, and Ryan. She is predeceased by her parents, Umberto and Lucy and is survived by her two sisters; Anna and Frances.
Visitation will be held 2:00PM until 5:00PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, located at 5624 26th Street W, Bradenton, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church located at 833 Magellan Drive, Sarasota, FL 34243. Interment will follow 12:30PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 at. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Wounded Warriors
Family Support or the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.