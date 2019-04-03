Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Ryan. View Sign



Rose Ryan Rose Ryan, 71, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 29, 2019. Rose was born to Albert Henick and Fae Parsons Henick, September 15, 1947, in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Framingham (MA) High School in 1965 and received her Undergraduate Degree from Framingham State College and Graduate Degree from Assumption College. Rose leaves as her legacy: her daughter, Karen Cavaca and her husband, Daryl Cavaca, her son, Burton Comfort and his fianc‚, Prida Wojtowicz. She also leaves her grandchildren: Bianca Bratkon of Delray Beach, FL, Alexandra Comfort-Wasnewsky and her husband, Cory Wasnweksy of Nashville, TN, Nicholas Bratkon of Boston, MA, Samuel Comfort of Providence, RI and Katie Cavaca of Dedham, MA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Henick. Rose was a psycho therapist until she retired, and continued her quest for social justice, volunteering as a Guardian Ad Litem. Rose also volunteered at many theaters in the Bradenton, Sarasota area and was a member of Friendship Knot, Manatee Patchworkers, Sarasota and Modern Quilt Guilds. Rose was very active in her condo association, including serving as President. She had a passion for travel, having visited dozens of countries, never fully quenching her thirst to experience new cultures. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for April 5, 2019 at 12Noon at Bayfront Park, Anna Maria Island, FL. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Myositis Association in Rose's memory, www.myositis.org The family would also like to thank Bunny Montgomery, for her many years of friendship and support to Rose and her family. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

