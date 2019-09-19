Rosebud O. Barton was born February 15, 1955 to parents George and Olivia James in Bradenton, Florida. She enjoyed watching football and baking. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Rosebud worked for the Sarasota County School Board as a Bus Aide in which she retired after fifteen years of service. She leaves cherishing memories to her daughter Ashanti Barton; son Franklin Walton; grandchildren Dominique, Christopher, Daryl, Dar'Lina and Destiny; sister Louella Jackson; brother George James; favorite cousin Madeline Pearson and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Family will announce service date at a later time. Apostle I Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements 941-782-8193.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 19, 2019