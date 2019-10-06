Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roselynne Guthrie Crook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roselynne Guthrie Crook Roselynne Guthrie Crook, 67, of Bradenton, FL passed away September 30, 2019. Rose was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky to Edgar Ralph and Lee Tinsley Guthrie on May 29, 2019. She graduated from Shelbyville High School and participated on the swim and cheerleading teams. She attended one year of business College in Louisville, Kentucky and was a proofreader for the St. Pete Times. Other positions included an Accountant Assistant, Florida Notary, Licensed Cosmetologist, and most importantly a Homemaker for her family. Rose was very devoted to her family and consistently went above and beyond the call of duty with respects to caring for, and supporting, her family. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Douglas H. Crook; son, Michael D. Crook; daughter, Johanna Crook Beville; son-in-law, William D. Beville and brother, Edgar Guthrie of Virginia. She will be placed at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home in Florida with friends and family, which will be determined at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or

Roselynne Guthrie Crook Roselynne Guthrie Crook, 67, of Bradenton, FL passed away September 30, 2019. Rose was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky to Edgar Ralph and Lee Tinsley Guthrie on May 29, 2019. She graduated from Shelbyville High School and participated on the swim and cheerleading teams. She attended one year of business College in Louisville, Kentucky and was a proofreader for the St. Pete Times. Other positions included an Accountant Assistant, Florida Notary, Licensed Cosmetologist, and most importantly a Homemaker for her family. Rose was very devoted to her family and consistently went above and beyond the call of duty with respects to caring for, and supporting, her family. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Douglas H. Crook; son, Michael D. Crook; daughter, Johanna Crook Beville; son-in-law, William D. Beville and brother, Edgar Guthrie of Virginia. She will be placed at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home in Florida with friends and family, which will be determined at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Tidewellhospice.org in memory of Roselynne G. Crook. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close