Rosemary Haine Whalin October 1, 1923 July 6, 2020 Rosemary loved life, almost as much as she loved her children and grandchildren. She was a happy go lucky girl until her passing at age 96. She loved a party and was often the center of attention when she entered a room. She was genuinely interested in everyone, their stories, and their lives. She lived an amazingly full life. She married at age 19 and was married for 56 years. After her husband Edward L. Whalin's death she fulfilled her dream of living in a mobile home park and being part of an active senior community. She loved going weekly to bingo, coffee at the clubhouse, group lunch out and being an active member of the arts and crafts group and the red hats club. If there was an outing organized by the park, from bus trips to see Christmas lights to cruises, she attended. Rosemary loved being involved in her children and grandchildren's lives; attending baseball and football games, concerts, birthday parties and every holiday was a big event in the Whalin family, Christmas was her favorite. Rosemary was a friend to everyone she met and will be missed dearly. As her life drew to a close she knew she was loved deeply by those she left behind; her three children; Diana L. Funk, Kurt M. Whalin and Edward W. Whalin (spouse, Denise), her four grandchildren: Christian Funk, Zachary Whalin, Samantha Whalin, Shaina Whalin as well as nieces, nephews and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Sarasota National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Florida. Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com