Roslyn Bassin
1934 - 2020
Roslyn Bassin
October 25, 1934 - October 25, 2020
SARASOTA, Florida - Roslyn Bassin, 86, passed away on October 25, 2020. Roslyn was born in Ottawa, Canada to Samuel and Rose Finkelstein on October 25, 1934. Roslyn worked as a clerk for the State of Florida, and her and late husband, Norman owned and operated a number of service stations. Roslyn was involved with a number of charities and was always giving out of the kindness of her heart especially to the SPCA and local fire and police.
Roslyn is survived by children; Samuel B. Bassin, Michael Bassin, Sherry Bassin, and Allen Bassin and spouses; grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at 3PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N Palmetto, FL 34221.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
