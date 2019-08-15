Roy (Rod) E. Green, 67, of Bradenton, FL, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed away on August 2nd at home, surrounded by loved ones, 18 days after a cancer diagnosis. He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey A. Green. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rebecca A. Green; son Scott E. Green; daughter, Brandee Neal; brother, Forest Freeze; and grandchildren, Courtney, Chad, Aayden and Rylee Green. At his request, no services will be held. He will be missed greatly by all! Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 15, 2019