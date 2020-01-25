Roy "Dewayne" Potter Jr. Roy "Dewayne" Potter Jr., 45, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born in Key West, FL on November 19, 1974. He is survived by his children; Kirsten and Robert; his mother, Patricia "Jane" Potter; sisters; Violet Potter (Jill Jacoby) and Robbin Crofut; and paternal grandparents, James and Gladys Swank. He also is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many devoted friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy "Dewayne" Potter Sr; brothers, James Potter and Joshua Pinkham; and a niece, Chelsea Sagowitz. Dewayne was well loved by his family and friends and his presence will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

