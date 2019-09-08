Roy Samuel Kruger Rev. Roy Samuel Kruger (92), retired, passed away surrounded by family on August 27, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. Originally from Kentucky, he served in the army in Germany and Korea. He graduated from Bethel College, Indiana, and was a pastor with the Missionary Church denomination in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio for 25 years before retiring and moving to Sarasota in 1984. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1:30PM on September 13th, 2019. A Service will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at Sarasota Alliance Church at 2:00PM on 7221 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 8, 2019