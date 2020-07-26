Roy Wayne Saunders
July 5, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Roy Wayne Saunders passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 72 from cancer, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by both his children; (Will and Katy), two granddaughters; (Finley and Rowan), his wife, Zada and her daughters; (Amy and Keisha), and sister-in-law, Jackie, along with many friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and for his humor and generosity.
Wayne worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer for the state of Florida for thirty years where he made an impact on everyone he worked with and the children for which he cared.
There will be no public funeral but the family invites anyone who knew Wayne to share a few words, a photo, or a video story to; Wayne.saunders.memorial@gmail.com. There is a memorial fund set up in his honor to further lung transplant research at the University of Florida, to honor the team that gave him a bonus 2 years of life. You can donate by writing his name in the donation link: https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/008263-lung-transplant-research/
. Thank you to all for the kind words, thoughts, and prayers.