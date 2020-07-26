1/1
Roy Wayne Saunders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Wayne Saunders
July 5, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Roy Wayne Saunders passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 72 from cancer, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by both his children; (Will and Katy), two granddaughters; (Finley and Rowan), his wife, Zada and her daughters; (Amy and Keisha), and sister-in-law, Jackie, along with many friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and for his humor and generosity.
Wayne worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer for the state of Florida for thirty years where he made an impact on everyone he worked with and the children for which he cared.
There will be no public funeral but the family invites anyone who knew Wayne to share a few words, a photo, or a video story to; Wayne.saunders.memorial@gmail.com. There is a memorial fund set up in his honor to further lung transplant research at the University of Florida, to honor the team that gave him a bonus 2 years of life. You can donate by writing his name in the donation link: https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/008263-lung-transplant-research/. Thank you to all for the kind words, thoughts, and prayers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved