Royce Loran Kidd On March 18, 2020, Royce Loran Kidd passed away from lung cancer at Path Way Hospice in Ruskin, Florida. Royce was born and raised in Florida. He loved to fish and there wasn't a thing he couldn't fix. Royce was survived by his four daughters; Nickie, Jennifer, Michelle, and Elisha, his two sons; Shane and Billy, his two brothers; Allen and Bill, his sister, Bun and twin sister, Joyce. His family will have a Celebration of Life in Bradenton, FL where he spent most of his life.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 29, 2020