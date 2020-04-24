Saturday, April 11, 2020, Ruby Jo Harrison, Loving wife and mother of three children, left this world and returned home to be with the Lord at the age of 46. Ruby was born October 4, 1973 in Amherst, Ohio to Newell and Janet Barnett. She graduated high school from Tabernacle Christian School and received a License in Nursing at what is now MTI in Bradenton, Florida. Ruby worked as a Nurse for many years, until she decided to become a stay at home mom and care for her children. Ruby had many passions in life. She loved arts and crafts, scary movies, animals, cooking and spending time with her family. She was always making new food dishes and trying new ideas. She had a particular niche for movies and TV, 9 out of 10 times Ruby had already seen it …twice! One of her biggest joys in her life were her grandchildren. Known for her big heart, Ruby could make friends with almost anyone. She was quick to forgive, and never judged. She had an infectious smile and empathetic heart. You could never stay mad a Ruby long, even if you wanted to. She always thought to reach out and make sure everyone she knew was doing ok. She always made it a point to live on purpose. Preceded in death by her Father, Newell Barnett; She is survived by her mother Janet Barnett, husband Tolmond Harrison, her three children Mason Barnett, Tyler Marshall and Sidney Barnett; four siblings, Tiffany Barnett-Wilson, Crystal Quiros, Jeff and Todd Barnett. She also leaves eight grandchildren: Andrew, Tymara, Lucas, Kayden, Rowen, Lainey Jo, Dominic and Lawrence. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to the Care Net Pregnancy Center 9111 26th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205 or carenetmanasota.com/donate/. There will be a place that says “In Memory of Ruby Barnett Harrison”. Ruby was a patient advocate there and loved the mission of that organization. Services to honor Ruby will be announced soon. Apostle I FH
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 24, 2020.