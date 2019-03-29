Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Ward Bass. View Sign

Ruby Ward Bass Ruby Ward Bass passed peacefully in her home in Bradenton, Fla., on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at age 83. She was born in Oakdale, LA on December 24, 1935. Ruby is survived by her three daughters, Peggy Bass Berger, Joyce VanOstenbridge (John), Julie Bass Hunnicutt (Geoffrey Oullette); son, Charles Bass (Jeri); grandchildren, Cristy Oropeza (Mike), Kevin VanOstenbridge, Keith VanOstenbridge, C.J. Hunnicutt II (Erin); great -grandchildren, Piper, Jasper, Lincoln, and Adelyne; sister, Virginia; and two brothers, Bill and Orlon. Ruby raised her family on Anna Maria Island and was the beloved school bus driver for many island kids on bus #41. After raising her family, Ruby went on to become an LPN and worked at Blake Hospital for 32 years. She was a self-taught painter and was known for her elaborate Christmas and Halloween displays. Ruby was an avid Tampa Bay Devil Rays fan who never missed a game and kept friends and family well informed. "Last call for Bus #41"; Funeral Services will be held on March 31, 2019 at 1PM at the Brown & Sons Funeral Home on 43rd St. Family will receive friends on Sunday one hour prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bishop SPCA.

