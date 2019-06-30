Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Lee Benuche. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Lee Benuche Russell Lee Benuche, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2019 at the age of 78. Russell was born on October 1, 1940 in Grand Rapids, MI to Thomas and Orpha Benuche. He served in the Navy Special Forces until honorably discharged due to a gunshot wound in 1961. The following year he married the love of his life for 49 yrs, Betty Jo Benuche, then started a family, which he believed was his greatest accomplishment. He enjoyed a long career in the Semi - Trailer industry, working in sales & management for Miller Trailers, Oshkosh Trailer Division & Globe Trailers until his retirement in 2013. Afterward, he was a volunteer Markmanship Instructor for the local US Army JROTC, inspiring the cadets to reach for excellence, leadership, integrity & honor. Russell & Betty Jo suffered the loss of their son, Russell Benuche II, in 2003 to cancer; Betty Jo passed away in 2012 after a battle with Leukemia. He is further predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Nihil & Richard Benuche. Russell is survived by his daughter, Dawn Jorgensen; four grandchildren - Danielle Jorgensen, Valeri Jorgensen, Alexander Benuche & Courtney Benuche-Nicholas; one great-grandchild, Anya Benuche; and many other relatives, near & far. Russell enjoyed fishing, boating, sports & travel, but his greatest love was his family; he was a generous man who worked hard & sacrificed selflessly to provide a better life for his loved ones. He will be greatly missed as a mentor, family man & loyal friend to all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd St W in Bradenton, FL; donations may be made to the JROTC through the Bradenton Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.

