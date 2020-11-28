1/1
Russell Lynch Jr.
1965 - 2020
Russell Lynch, Jr.
January 29, 1965 - November 23, 2020
Ellenton, Florida - Russell Hayward Lynch, Jr., 55, passed away November 23, 2020. He was born January 29, 1965 in Westerly, Rhode Island. He was predeceased by his mother, Vera Louise (Anderson) Lynch and his sister, Kelli Lynch.
Russell's father was a commercial fisherman so Russell grew up loving the water. He even lived on a boat for some of his life. He loved boating, fishing and football. He moved to Manatee County in 2013 and worked for ACP Facility Services.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 3 years, Maria; and his father, Russell H. Lynch, Sr.
Russell touched many hearts and will be remembered by all his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service to honor Russell on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Mausoleum Chapel at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US 19, Palemetto, Florida 34221. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MFHcares.com.


Published in Bradenton Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel at Skyway Memorial Gardens
