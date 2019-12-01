Ruth Ann (Raney) McGavic Ruth Ann (Raney) McGavic, 84, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away on November 19th, 2019. She previously lived in Arcadia and Bradenton, FL. Ruth Ann was born in Bastrop, Louisiana to a country doctor. Her family moved to Memphis TN when she was in the 8th grade, and it was there that she met the love of her life, when he gave her his seat on the bus. She became a recovery room RN while raising three boys, working at Manatee Memorial Hospital and DeSoto Memorial Hospital. She and Bill retired early to travel in their motorhome and by motorcycle all over the country and other parts of the world. They split their "home" time between Port Charlotte and Franklin, North Carolina. Ruth Ann loved to sing in the church choir, was an avid photographer and quilter. She is loved and missed by family, friends and all who knew her. Predeceased by her husband, William (Sr.), she is survived by their three sons; Bill (Mitzie) McGavic, Jimmy (Patti) McGavic and Andy (Mary) McGavic; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Peace River Baptist Church (478 Berry Street, Punta Gorda, FL). Memorial donations may be made to the church.

