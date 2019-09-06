Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Davison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Davison Ruth L Davison, 91, passed away on April 22, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, in Bradenton,Florida, after a short illness. Ruth was a loving and involved matriarch to her four surviving children, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. When her family emptied her house after she passed, they were amazed to see that she kept every letter and card they had sent her for well over 50 years. She carried those letters and cards with her when she moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 1980. Ruth was born on May 25, 1927 in Newburg, West Virginia, to Dallis and Margaret Genevieve Beal Murray, the sixth child in a family of eleven children. She grew up in the village of Richeyville, Pennsylvania, where her father worked in the coal mines. After graduating from eighth grade, her family needed for her to leave school and go to work, to assist financially during the years of the Great Depression. Ruth's strong work ethic stayed with her during her entire life. After her youngest child started school, Ruth found employment at the former Spencer Hospital in Meadville. She worked there as a nursing assistant, and then as an EKG technician, until her husband, Jack, retired, and they moved to Florida in 1980. Then, she found employment at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida, and she worked there as an EKG technician and department supervisor until close to her 90th birthday, only retiring when advancing macular degeneration started to significantly impair her vision. Ruth married Jack W. Davison in Daiseytown, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1949. They owned a farm in Diamond, Pennsylvania for several years, and Ruth was very busy raising five children, working on the farm, and canning hundreds of quarts of fruits and vegetables each summer. They later sold the farm and moved to a home on Route 408, outside of Townville. Despite a busy life working and raising children, Ruth found time to attend GED classes and she was very proud of her achievement to finally earn her high school diploma, a dream that she long held. Jack W. Davison passed away on December 8, 2010, and Rush missed him very much. In addition to Jack, Ruth also lost an infant daughter who was stillborn in 1950, a son, Riley James, who died in 1995, her parents, and the following siblings: Maryland May, Earl James, Minnie Mae Gray, Marilyn Margueritte "Ann" Zirkle, Sylvia Rebecca Seydor, William Lee, and Dallis Samuel. She is survived by siblings, Robert Murray of Florida, Margaret (Peg) Lebhaft, Conneautville, Pennsylvania and Shirley Kubicar of Richeyville, Pennsylvania. Ruth is also survived by her children, Linda Loftin (Donald) of Philadelphia, Jack (Gertrude) Davison, Townville, Marilyn Kaszynski (Stephen) of Duxbury Massachusetts, and Sarasota, Florida, and Catherine Davison-Keis, of Holliston, Massachusetts. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jefferson and Nathan Davison, Dylan Davis, Monica Lizarraga, Timothy Davison, Adam and Ryan Kaszynski, and Rylee and Kevin Keis. Great-grandchildren include, Megan Phillips, Aiden and Rylan Davison, Lauren and James Davis, and Sebastian and Ophelia Lizarraga. Our family would like to thank the staff at Manatee Memorial Hospital for their friendship and warm embrace of Ruth over the many years that she worked along side of you. Ruth was deeply devoted to her own family, but loved and cherished her work family as well. Thank-you to the seemingly endless stream of friends, former colleagues, and staff who came to visit Ruth during her final stay at the hospital. Your kindness and compassionate care will be remembered always. A Celebration of Life Service was held in Titusville, Pennsylvania on September 1, 2019.

