Ruth E Bellmont Ruth E Bellmont passed away on July 27th at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. Ruth was born in Bristol Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ella Schaffer. Ruth was a resident of Woodside in Lower Makefield Township, PA for many years. She was a floral designer in Newtown, PA before retiring and moving to Colony Cove in 1984, 35 years ago. Ruth belonged to many clubs in Colony Cove; South Club, Hobby Club, Boat Club and Bowling. She was also a 65 year member of the Eastern Star. Ruth was proceeded by her six brothers and two sisters; Andy, Elwood, John, Ferman, Harold and Jim Schaffer and Viola Carson and Helen Gliden. She also loved spending time at her summer home in Dinghmans Ferry, Peck's Pond in the Pocono Mountains, PA. She is survived by her only son Russell F. Bellmont and his wife Rita J of Yardley, PA and one granddaughter Ashley Rohrig of Jamesburg, NJ Memorial Services will take place at a later time and will be announced at both Colony Cove, Florida and Woodside, PA.

