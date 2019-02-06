Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Mae (Rolle) Coyner. View Sign

Ruth Mae (Rolle) Coyner It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Mae (Rolle) Coyner announce her passing after a brief illness, on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the age of 89. She spent her life as a caregiver for family, friends, and people in need alike, as a dedicated wife, mother, and registered nurse. As a military spouse, she was the family rock through numerous moves between USAF duty stations in Nebraska, Panama, Florida, Georgia, the Azores, Illinois, and Malaysia. Upon retirement she spent over 30 years in Bradenton, FL with many friends and since 2012 she resided at The Pines in Davidson, NC with her faithful dog Fritz, along with many new friends. Ruth loved traveling, being with family and friends, playing bridge, and dachshunds. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 57 years, Col. Donald F. Coyner, USAF. She is survived by all her children and their spouses: son, Dr. Donald Jr., and Rosalie (Busker), son, Robert and Susan (Lasuk), daughter, Ann (Carmichael), daughter, Mary and Col. Craig Mix and son, Samuel and Emily (Weyand). She is also survived by brother, Kurt Rolle, nine grand-children: Ashley, Amber, Steve, Megan, Samantha, Heather, Davis, Anna Ruth and Brent, and three great-grandchildren: Harper, Hadley and Addison. A Celebration of Ruth's Life was held Sunday, June 17, 2018 in St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Davidson, NC. Another ceremony for internment alongside her husband, Don in Sarasota National Cemetery Florida, will be held on her 90th birthday, February 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Resident Support Fund The Pines, 400 Avinger Lane Davidson, NC 28036 or .

