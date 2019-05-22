Ruth Wild 1927-2019 Ruth Mariam (Hansen) Wild, 91, widow of Henry William Wild was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Ruth graduated from New Orleans teaching hospital with an RN degree and spent many years practicing as a nurse. Ruth was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Holt (Gaylon), granddaughter, Tiffany and will be remembered by her children; Brenda Emery (Dennis), Sharon Borden, Henry Wild Jr., (Juanita), grandchildren; Matthew Emery (Sara), Ben Holt (Courtney), Andrew Emery (Katie), Meritt Emery, Dustin Greeley, Jackie Borden, great-grandchildren; Jackson and Charlie Emery, Henry and Autumn Emery, Thea Diane and Jasper Wild Holt. Celebration Service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at West Bradenton Baptist Church, Bradenton, Florida. Visitation before and after the service. Memorials to WBBC building fund.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 22, 2019