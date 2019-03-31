Ruth R. Pitt Ruth R. Pitt, 94, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Ruth was born in Miami, Florida, went to high school there and graduated from Florida State University in 1945. She was married to Robert Pitt Sr., in 1944. Ruth loved music, played the piano and was a member of the choral group Sweet Adelines. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Barbara Shook, her son, Robert Pitt Jr., and her grandchildren, Julie Nawrocki, James Shook, Morgan Pitt and Casey Pitt.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth R. Pitt.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 31, 2019