Ruth Taylor Garland Ruth Taylor Garland, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on May 20, 2019. She was born in Dunedin, Florida on September 28, 1936. She is predeceased by her father, Willie Norman Taylor, her mother, Dellion Taylor Turner (Davis), her spouse, James Alfred Garland and her son, Scott Ashley Garland. She attended Florida Southern College and on summer weekends worked as a Cypress Gardens water skier and Southern Belle. She met the love of her life, James Garland in 1961 and as newlyweds moved to Gainesville where Jim was enrolled and graduated from the University of Florida School of Law. They eventually settled in Bradenton, Florida in 1965. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, Entre Nous, Service Club, and the Community Thrift Shop. She was a certified appraiser with a passion for antiques, fine jewelry and had an antique business called "The Lion's Mark". She was a longstanding member at the Bradenton Country Club where she was an avid tennis player. In later years, Ruth worked for the Law Firm Wilkes and McHugh where she forged many lasting friendships and fulfilled the role of matriarch, providing snacks as a diversion with the intent of providing life advice. If you were looking for Ruth during football season you would find her at Ben Hill Griffin stadium cheering on her beloved Gators. She was a 55 year season ticket holder. The only thing that exceeded her love of the Gators was the love she had for her family and friends. How she lived her life was a testament to who she was. She carried herself with elegance and grace and never met a stranger. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. She knew relationships were at the core of all things and she spent her life nurturing them. Heaven is shining a little brighter. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Garland, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Sawyer Garland (Scott), sister, Jeanne Taylor Armstrong Seals (Sonny), sister, Lynda Taylor Moore (Barry), grandchildren, Gabrielle Garland, Grant Garland, Sydney Horowitz, Scotti Horowitz, Samantha Horowitz and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church in Bradenton, Florida with reception to follow at 1210 99th Street North West, Bradenton, FL 34209.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 4, 2019

