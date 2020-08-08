Ruth Woolever
July 6, 1921 - July 28, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Ruth Elva Woolever, age 99, passed away July 28, 2020.
Ruth was a 22 year resident of the Bradenton Westminster Manor where she served on the Resident Council, and assisted with mail delivery, the resident Country Store, and church services. Earlier, she worked in the library, served as a consultant to the Manor food service, and worked with her husband publishing the first Manor newsletter.
Ruth was born on July 6, 1921 in Roaring Creek Township, Catawissa, PA. She was a 1943 graduate of Penn State University, where she met her husband, Charles Emerson Woolever, and enjoyed 70 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling and upon moving to Florida in 1984 from Millville, PA, they took up sailing and later RVing. Professionally, Ruth taught nutrition to nursing students, and served as a consultant to retirement and nursing homes in PA.
She is predeceased by her husband, Emerson in 2011, her sister, Emily Hepner, and granddaughter, Emily Marie George. Ruth is survived by her three daughters; Janet (James) Raytek of Bradenton, FL, Joyce (Stuart), Deans of Billings, MT, and Jane (Robert) George of Avondale, PA, her sister, Myrna Kreischer of Pittsburgh, PA, ten grandchildren, and eighteen great- grandchildren (with one on the way), all of whom she was very proud. iix
Arrangements are under the direction of the Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL. Interment will be at the Kulp Church Cemetery in PA at the convenience of her family. Condolences and the sharing of memories can be posted to https://www.forevermissed.com/ruth-elva-woolever
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kulp Church Cemetery Fund c/o Mr. Ronald LeVan, 775 Millgrove Road, Catawissa, PA 17820.