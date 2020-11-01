Sabrina DumdeiAugust 23, 1983 - October 17, 2020Bradenton Beach, Florida - Sabrina Marie Dumdei, age 37, was born August 23rd, 1983, in Wagner, S. Dakota, the oldest daughter of Keith & Mary (Thomson) Dumdei. She passed into eternal life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home in Bradenton Beach, Florida, where she resided with her dog, "Bear."Sabrina attended Andes Central School in Lake Andes, S. Dakota. She enjoyed all sports and excelled in volleyball, basketball, and track. In 2001, she moved with her family to Bradenton, Florida. She owned and operated "Hair's To You" hair salon in Bradenton Beach, Florida. She enjoyed watching the sunsets on the beach, fishing, longboarding, and chasing her nephews around trying to steal kisses.She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Thankful for having shared her life are her parents, Keith and Mary Dumdei; her sisters; Jennifer and Crystal Dumdei; her nephews; Colton, Paxson, Kingston and Lynkon; her grandmothers; Margaret Thomson and Leona Dumdei, both of S. Dakota. She will also be missed by all her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Sabrina was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Dumdei; cousins; John Thomson, twin boys; Jacob and Vincent Addison; her uncle, William Koenig and grandfathers; Thomas Thomson and Edgar Dumdei.Funeral Services will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church, 515 Upper Manatee River Road, Bradenton, Florida, on Monday, November 2nd, 2020, at 11AM. A luncheon will follow in the pavilion.