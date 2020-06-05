Sabrina Teresa Sweeney Sabrina Teresa Sweeney, age 55, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Monday June 1, 2020. Sabrina was born August 5, 1964 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Ronnalyn Crain and James Crain. She was the Founder and CEO of Sabrina's Gulf Coast Window Cleaning, which she started 1989, and the CEO of Learn to Fish Recovery Center for Women, which she founded in 2007. She was a woman of God and always the life of the party. She lived life by the phrase organized chaos, and it truly worked for her. Sabrina was always helping those in need. She loved boating, traveling, shoe shopping and of course spending time with her family. Sabrina is survived by her loving husband, Frank Sweeney and her four children; Paige, Chase, Max, and Maya; who she was so proud of for their many accomplishments. She also leaves behind her parents, James and Ronnalyn Crain; stepmother, Tina; and her siblings, Jim, Kay and Jason; and one grandson, Jordan. Sabrina's motto was "Happily Ever Afternot Just a Fairy Tale." A Visitation for Sabrina will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. A Catholic Funeral Mass will occur Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3100 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205, followed by a Graveside Service at Manasota Memorial Park. Contributions in Sabrina's memory may be made to Learn to Fish Recovery Center for Women, 526 4th Ave E, Bradenton, Florida US, 34208. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Sweeney family.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.