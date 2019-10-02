Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Sallie Jean Lau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Sallie Jean Lau Dr. Sallie Jean Lau was called home to be with her Lord on September 29th, 2019. She was born June 29, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Ralph and Evangeline Koch. Sallie graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago. She lived in Hawaii for 36 years, earning a BA and MS from the Univ. of Hawaii. She was a teacher and director of a preschool before working for Pacific Resources Int., selling crude oil world-wide. She received a PhD in naturalpathic medicine and opened a private practice helping many people with nutrition and natural health. Dr. Sallie moved to Bradenton,FL to be close to her sister and aging parents. Travel was a high priority, often presenting cruise seminars. She is survived by husband, Russ Bacon, sister, Judy Duncan (Marion), son, Troy Frystak (Chris), daughter, Tanya Frystak, grandsons, Kaipo and Sawyer, granddaughter, Taimane, nieces, Darcie Duncan and Dr. Melissa Rack. Sallie's sparkling personality and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at CrossPointe Fellowship, 8605 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach, FL at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 5th, 2019.

Dr. Sallie Jean Lau Dr. Sallie Jean Lau was called home to be with her Lord on September 29th, 2019. She was born June 29, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Ralph and Evangeline Koch. Sallie graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago. She lived in Hawaii for 36 years, earning a BA and MS from the Univ. of Hawaii. She was a teacher and director of a preschool before working for Pacific Resources Int., selling crude oil world-wide. She received a PhD in naturalpathic medicine and opened a private practice helping many people with nutrition and natural health. Dr. Sallie moved to Bradenton,FL to be close to her sister and aging parents. Travel was a high priority, often presenting cruise seminars. She is survived by husband, Russ Bacon, sister, Judy Duncan (Marion), son, Troy Frystak (Chris), daughter, Tanya Frystak, grandsons, Kaipo and Sawyer, granddaughter, Taimane, nieces, Darcie Duncan and Dr. Melissa Rack. Sallie's sparkling personality and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at CrossPointe Fellowship, 8605 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach, FL at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close