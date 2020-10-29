Sally Shea
April 23, 1940 - October 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Sally Shea, a longtime resident of Bradenton, FL, died October 23, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. She was 80 years old. Born Sally Ann Parker in Watertown, NY on April, 23 1940, she was a graduate of Cortland High School in Cortland, NY in 1958 and the University of Rochester's Nursing School in 1961.
Sally is survived by her husband of 59 years, Grant, their children; Michael (Sharon), Kevin (Maria), Brian (Debbie), Amy Kuszak (Heath) and six grandchildren.
Sally and her family were also longtime residents of Spencerport, NY. She was employed by Lakeside Hospital in Brockport, NY and SUNY Brockport where she was head nurse in the infirmary for 20 years.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
and to animal shelters.