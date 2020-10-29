1/1
Sally Shea
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Shea
April 23, 1940 - October 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Sally Shea, a longtime resident of Bradenton, FL, died October 23, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. She was 80 years old. Born Sally Ann Parker in Watertown, NY on April, 23 1940, she was a graduate of Cortland High School in Cortland, NY in 1958 and the University of Rochester's Nursing School in 1961.
Sally is survived by her husband of 59 years, Grant, their children; Michael (Sharon), Kevin (Maria), Brian (Debbie), Amy Kuszak (Heath) and six grandchildren.
Sally and her family were also longtime residents of Spencerport, NY. She was employed by Lakeside Hospital in Brockport, NY and SUNY Brockport where she was head nurse in the infirmary for 20 years.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association and to animal shelters.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
That is a great picture and the way I will always remember Sally! Truly a kind, generous, caring soul with an amazing sense of humor. Sally's huge heart encompassed her family and friends with warmth and compassion. Grant and family, she is already missed.
Linda Tompkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved