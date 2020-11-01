Sam Wilburn

April 5, 1933 - October 30, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Sam Wilburn, 87, passed away on October 30, 2020 in hospice care with Tidewell Hospice. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sam and Lucille Wilburn of Norman, OK, and two brothers; Buster Wilburn and Dick Wilburn. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn, two brothers-in-law; Don Grubb and wife, Sharon, Dan Grubb and wife, Patti, three sisters-in-law; Mardy Grubb, Sarah Grubb and Carolyn Wilburn, who all reside in Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews.

Sam's career was with a logistics U.S. Air Force Base (Tinker) in Oklahoma City, as a Procurement Officer who procured parts, repair, and maintenance for USAF airplanes. Later in his career he was Director of the Management Office of the Procurement organization of Tinker AFB. He received many citations and awards for his outstanding service..

Sam was a man of many interests and loved to travel. He was able to visit every state in the U.S. and every foreign country that was on his "bucket list", an accomplishment of which he was very proud. He was also an avid reader of history, a fisherman, tennis player, hiker, and downhill skier which he incorporated into his travels. There will be no funeral. Private services for family will be held at a later date in Norman, OK.





