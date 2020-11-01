1/1
Sam Wilburn
1933 - 2020
Sam Wilburn
April 5, 1933 - October 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Sam Wilburn, 87, passed away on October 30, 2020 in hospice care with Tidewell Hospice. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sam and Lucille Wilburn of Norman, OK, and two brothers; Buster Wilburn and Dick Wilburn. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn, two brothers-in-law; Don Grubb and wife, Sharon, Dan Grubb and wife, Patti, three sisters-in-law; Mardy Grubb, Sarah Grubb and Carolyn Wilburn, who all reside in Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews.
Sam's career was with a logistics U.S. Air Force Base (Tinker) in Oklahoma City, as a Procurement Officer who procured parts, repair, and maintenance for USAF airplanes. Later in his career he was Director of the Management Office of the Procurement organization of Tinker AFB. He received many citations and awards for his outstanding service..
Sam was a man of many interests and loved to travel. He was able to visit every state in the U.S. and every foreign country that was on his "bucket list", an accomplishment of which he was very proud. He was also an avid reader of history, a fisherman, tennis player, hiker, and downhill skier which he incorporated into his travels. There will be no funeral. Private services for family will be held at a later date in Norman, OK.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
D'Ann Wernick
October 31, 2020
Sam was a wonderful and dear friend of my husband Stan since 1994. We shared so many movie nights together on Sunday's with dinner after. He was totally devoted to his loving wife, Kathryn until his last breath. May he rest in peace and his memory be a blessing.
D'Ann Wernick
