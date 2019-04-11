49, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on April 1, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, April 12, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 501 Dr. MLK, JR. Blvd, West Bradenton, FL. Services are 10AM Saturday, April 13, at First Community C.O.G.I.C , 1107 29th St E Palmetto, Fl with interment to follow in Palmetto. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
|
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 11, 2019