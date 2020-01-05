Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Samuel Albert Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Samuel Albert Miller Dr. Samuel Albert Miller, 89, of Palmetto, FL passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. Samuel was born on April 21, 1930 to Albert and Lilyan Miller in Lake City, Florida. Samuel was graduate of the University of Georgia and Emory School of Dentistry. Samuel was a Doctor of Dental Surgery and was in the United States Army, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends, and working on the family farm. Samuel was preceded in death by parents and beloved daughter, Karen. Samuel is survived by loving wife of 65 years, Jean; daughters; Cindy (Joe) Bracken, Sherri (Kevin) Cummings, and Tara (Rick) Davis; grandchildren; Haley, Brandi, Blake, Ricky, Ryan, and Raegan; seven great- grandchildren; and sister, Ouida Waters; nieces and nephew; Katy Waters, Nancy W. Haysman, and Robert Waters; and along with a host of other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto FL 34221. Donations in Samuel's name to St. Judes Hospital. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 5, 2020

