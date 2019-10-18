Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Joseph Robertson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Joseph Robertson Jr. Samuel Joseph Robertson, Jr., son of Samuel J. Robertson and Agnes Kern Robertson died peacefully Friday night, October 11th, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born and raised in Bradenton and graduated from Manatee High School before earning Electrical Engineering degrees from Southern Tech in Georgia and the University of Florida. Sam often returned to Bradenton to attend his graduating class reunions where he still had many friends. Sam was proud of being a 4th Generation Floridian and enjoyed the outdoors as a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Explorer Scout. Sam married his High School sweetheart Ferolynn Regan and together they raised four children; Laurie (John Casey), David (Dani Hopkins), Jennifer (Greg Snead) and Susan (Alex Ramos). They have four grandchildren; (Dana, Olivia, Ian and Dillan) and three great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his brother, Jerome K. Robertson (Patricia). Sam started his career with Westinghouse, then Northrup Aircraft in California and finally 35 years with Harris Corporation in Melbourne, Florida where he retired. Celebration of Life Service will be held in Melbourne, Florida later this month.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 18, 2019

