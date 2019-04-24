Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandi Gilner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandi Gilner Sandi Gilner, age 66, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, FL surrounded by family on Friday, March 29th, 2019. She was born on a military base in Eritrea, Africa on June 16th, 1952 to Donald and Helen Roney of Mars, PA. When Sandi moved to St. Petersburg, she met Marc Gilner whom she wed on January 2nd, 1983. Several years later they moved to Bradenton, Florida. Together, they have three children, two grand -children, and two great -grandchildren. Sandi was an active Girl Scout troop leader for many years, and had a great love for animals, art, and her family. Sandi is survived by her husband, Marc; mother, Helen; daughters, Stephanie and Rachel, a son, Robert; grand -daughters, Erica and Willa; great - grand - daughters, Alexus and Ava. Sandi was preceded in death by her father, Don and her sister, Eileen.

Sandi Gilner Sandi Gilner, age 66, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, FL surrounded by family on Friday, March 29th, 2019. She was born on a military base in Eritrea, Africa on June 16th, 1952 to Donald and Helen Roney of Mars, PA. When Sandi moved to St. Petersburg, she met Marc Gilner whom she wed on January 2nd, 1983. Several years later they moved to Bradenton, Florida. Together, they have three children, two grand -children, and two great -grandchildren. Sandi was an active Girl Scout troop leader for many years, and had a great love for animals, art, and her family. Sandi is survived by her husband, Marc; mother, Helen; daughters, Stephanie and Rachel, a son, Robert; grand -daughters, Erica and Willa; great - grand - daughters, Alexus and Ava. Sandi was preceded in death by her father, Don and her sister, Eileen. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close