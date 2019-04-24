Sandi Gilner Sandi Gilner, age 66, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, FL surrounded by family on Friday, March 29th, 2019. She was born on a military base in Eritrea, Africa on June 16th, 1952 to Donald and Helen Roney of Mars, PA. When Sandi moved to St. Petersburg, she met Marc Gilner whom she wed on January 2nd, 1983. Several years later they moved to Bradenton, Florida. Together, they have three children, two grand -children, and two great -grandchildren. Sandi was an active Girl Scout troop leader for many years, and had a great love for animals, art, and her family. Sandi is survived by her husband, Marc; mother, Helen; daughters, Stephanie and Rachel, a son, Robert; grand -daughters, Erica and Willa; great - grand - daughters, Alexus and Ava. Sandi was preceded in death by her father, Don and her sister, Eileen.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 24, 2019