Sandra B. Wright Sandra B. Wright, 82, of Palmetto, FL passed away September 9, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 30, 1937 and moved to Manatee County in the early 70's. She was an Artist in Handmade Crafts and attended Colony Baptist Church in Ellenton, FL. Sandra is survived by her husband, Marvin; sons, Ted Allen and Fred Allen; daughter, Debra Davis; grandchildren; Jennifer, Stephanie, Brandon, Alexander, Sean, Rachel, Krysta and Donnie, great-grandchildren; Xavion, Zarianna, Lyla and Mila. Funeral Services will be held, Friday 10:00AM, September 20, 2019 at Colony Baptist Church, 2920 US Hwy 301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions to The in Sandra's name. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 15, 2019