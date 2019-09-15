Sandra B. Wright (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra B. Wright.
Service Information
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL
34209
(941)-758-7788
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Colony Baptist Church
2920 US Hwy 301 N
Ellenton, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra B. Wright Sandra B. Wright, 82, of Palmetto, FL passed away September 9, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 30, 1937 and moved to Manatee County in the early 70's. She was an Artist in Handmade Crafts and attended Colony Baptist Church in Ellenton, FL. Sandra is survived by her husband, Marvin; sons, Ted Allen and Fred Allen; daughter, Debra Davis; grandchildren; Jennifer, Stephanie, Brandon, Alexander, Sean, Rachel, Krysta and Donnie, great-grandchildren; Xavion, Zarianna, Lyla and Mila. Funeral Services will be held, Friday 10:00AM, September 20, 2019 at Colony Baptist Church, 2920 US Hwy 301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions to The in Sandra's name. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.