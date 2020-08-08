Sandra Cade Waite

June 17, 1941 - July 21, 2020

Palmetto, FL - Sandra was born in Paterson, New Jersey. She passed away in her sleep with husband, Stan, and sister, Diane, holding her hand. She was a graduate of Northern Valley Regional High School, Demarest NJ and attended Florida Southern College. Sandy was a loving and giving person who brightened the day to all she touched. She talked to God every day, Sandy will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Private Service is being held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.





