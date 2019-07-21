Heaven became a richer place July 16th at the passing of Sandra J. Osterman. She was an active member of the Tabernacle of Sarasota. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard, Step-son; Mark Ort, Grandchildren; Cassandra Ort and Jessica Ort, Great-grandchildren Kaylynn, Rhyan, Alliyah, Halley Joe, Harper Lee and Naomi. Memorial contributions may be made to a charitable organization of the donor's choosing. Online condolences may be made to www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 21, 2019