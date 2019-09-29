Sandra Kay Ruark It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Kay Ruark announces her passing and return to her Savior on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, Jack; their daughter, Brittany, her husband, Justin; their two young daughters, Maisie and Savannah; her sons, Justin and his wife, Simone and Jeremy. Sandy will also be fondly remembered by her sisters, Carolina and Linda, brother, Paul and her parents, Lloyd and Eleanor Shreve whom predeceased her. Born in Virginia, Sandy moved to the China Lake Naval Weapons Center in California with her family at an early age. Throughout her life Sandy worked as a dental hygienist. After school she moved to Virginia where she met her husband, Jack. Sandy and Jack settled in Florida with their daughter, Brittany. Sandy is remembered for her passion for cooking and love of her family. We will always carry her beautiful memory in our hearts treasuring them forever. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 29, 2019