Sandra Lynn (Clark) Varnadore Sandra Lynn (Clark) Varnadore of Palmetto, FL passed away on March 14th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She had a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis in the last few years and died at the age of 67. Sandra was survived by her husband, Don Varnadore, Jr., (DJ). of eighteen years. Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Loraine Clark. Sandy is survived by her brother, Terry (Colette) Clark of Lakeland, FL, her sister, Brenda (Ken) Sauls of Cleveland, TN, her daughter, Tonya (Joe) Escobedo of Palmetto, FL, her son, Michael (Hope) McAlee of Rome, GA, and her five grandchildren. Sandy was a hair dresser and enjoyed getting to know each one of her clients personally. She loved music and sang in the choir at FBC of Palmetto. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. West, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 29, 2020