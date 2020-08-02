Sandra Visser
March 22, 1947 - July 28, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Sandra Damm Visser, 73, of Bradenton, FL passed away July 28th, 2020. Born March 22, 1947 in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William and Doreen Damm.
She is survived by her husband, Pieter Clark Visser. She is also survived by her brother, William Damm, beloved stepdaughters; Victoria Zeppi and Gillian de La Sayette, as well as, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She worked as Marketing Director for Anthony's Cooling, Heating, and Electrical, and was a resident of the Bradenton area for over 25 years.
A brief service for the family will be conducted Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at 10:00AM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Bradenton. Interment will follow in Manasota Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton.