Sandra (Thomas) Weidemiller Sandra (Thomas) Weidemiller, 76, passed suddenly March 6, 2019. Sandra was born in Detroit to Warren and Georgianna Thomas, October 9, 1942. Sandra moved to Manatee County with her family at the age of one. Sandy attended Manatee County schools and was active with family and friends. She had various jobs, the last of which was administrative in a doctor's office. Sandy especially loved camping on Lake Ontario in the summer, which they started doing last summer, and living on the Braden River. Her latest love is her 5-month old puppy, Jovi. Sandy is survived by her beloved husband, Dale; daughter, Wendy (Breedlove) Devine of Bradenton, FL; son, Craig Breedlove and his wife, Betty of Sarasota, FL. Sandra is also survived by her brother, Richard Thomas and his wife, Donna of Bradenton, FL, three grandchildren and seven great - grandchildren. Sandra was predeceased by her loving daughter, Christine (Breedlove) Pecorino; her father, Warren Thomas; mother, Georgianna (Caler) Johnson; step-father, Edmund Johnson; brother, Bill Thomas; sisters, Nancy (Thomas) Chesnut, Patricia (Don) Ranta and son-in-law, Charles Devine. She loved Bradenton and she and Dale spoke of moving downtown to enjoy her beloved City, waterfront and places of fond memories. They have been fortunate to live on the Braden River for 26 years and it was that location that always was the deciding factor to stay put. From her chair in the bay window, she marveled every day at how lucky she was to see manatees, osprey, tarpon, mullet and even Mr. Alligator, who went west in the morning and returned to his home each evening at sunset. Those that knew her felt her sincere warmth and appreciation for them, and life in general. Sandra only focused on positive things in her daily life and saw the good side of everyone. A favorite day could be traveling on a cruise in Europe, or a pajama day at home, doing her emails, shopping on line and watching shows with Dale. Nobody could find a better bargain for clothes, cars or trips and some asked her to research things for them. Her undying love and support of Dale was known and felt by all, and each day of their 45 years at some moment they would profess their love to each other, and marvel at how wonderful their life was. Nothing was ever taken for granted. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM-1:00PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 with a Memorial Service to follow from 1:00PM-1:30PM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34207. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to www.savethemanatee.org . Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton

