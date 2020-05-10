Doctor Sanford Elson Elton born April 3, 1933 to Wesley and Lorene Elton in Akron Ohio ascended into eternal life April 28, 2020. His life is carried on by his family, his community friends, the many he delivered into this world, the people he aided and comrades of the Hernando DeSoto Society. A Graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High and DePauw University, he attended Northwestern University Medical School. Doctor Elton was married to Joanne Mulvihill in 1959 and they remained together 53 loving years until she preceded him in 2012. In 1960, Doctor Elton arrived in Florida, establishing his Bradenton practice in 1964. Throughout his career he received many honors and served as Chief of Staff and on the Board of Trustees for Manatee Memorial Hospital. He was president of the Manatee County Heart Association, Manatee County Health Council, Manatee Community Blood Center, a Member of the Bradenton Jaycees, and Bradenton Kiwanis Club. In 1966 he became active in the Hernando DeSoto Historical Society where he served every position and honor available, becoming a life member and attaining a namesake Sandy Elton Award for Exceptional Service. Doctor Elton was a long-standing community member and an advocate of community service. His presence touched many in the area through his willingness to serve. He is noted for participation as team Doctor for multiple sports and schools. He lived the oath he took as a doctor on and off the field, always ready to help no matter the circumstance. To his family and extended family of friends, “Sandy” was welcome at any gathering. Admired for his knowledge, wit, and advice, he was always prepared to engage in conversation, especially where libations where involved. He was a guide and mentor, a servant of the community and people he loved. A man whose presence will be truly missed by many. His journey now continues, may he find peace and rest easy knowing he attained the greatest reward. Doctor Elton, a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church, was laid to rest at Skyway Memorial Park. His continued legacy through his sons Andrew, Steven, James, their wives, and grandchildren will be honored with a life’s celebration at a later date. Condolences for the family may be given online at GriffithCline.com.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 10, 2020.