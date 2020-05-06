Sanford Sherwood Eugene Meggert Sanford Sherwood Eugene Meggert, age 80, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 29th at his daughter's home in Bloomington, IL surrounded by his loving family. Sandy is survived by his two daughters; Carol (Dan) Hanke (East Troy, WI) and Marjorie (Bill) Kauth Jr., (Bloomington, IL); one brother, Edward Meggert (Fairbanks, AK); grandchildren; Andrew (Amanda) Hanke, Adam Hanke, Max (Katie) Hanke, Keenan Kauth, Kamden Kauth, Kaleigh (Luke) Estrada, and Koleton Kauth. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy A. (Worland) Meggert; his son, Michael S. Meggert; his parents, Erich and Freida Meggert; one brother, Kenneth Meggert; his twin sister, Sandra; and his loving companion, Jane Smandra. Sandy was an All-State football athlete, earning an athletic scholarship at Michigan State and the University of Wyoming. His 1959 team won the Skyline Conference Championship and was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame. He earned a B.S. in Education and worked for Fletcher Paper, Howard Paper Mills, and Murnane Paper in the Chicago area. Wintering in Bradenton, FL, he enjoyed handball at the Sarasota YMCA, and singing with the Sandpipers. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside, IL 60162 will be postponed. Details will be posted online with the guestbook: www.bit.ly/sandymeggert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the University of Wyoming Athletic Scholarship fund: Cowboy Joe Club, 1000 E. University Ave., Dept. 3414, Laramie, WY 82071.



